Travel Awaits, which bills itself as the premiere website for seasoned travelers, has given a shout out to two downtown Fredericksburg restaurants in a recent article on "8 Amazing Virginia Foods to Try and Where to Find Them."
The eight "foods," which in some cases are really dishes, include beef, shrimp and pimento cheese. Travelawaits.com reporter Jill Dutton spotlights Kybecca and Foode for their renditions.
She gives Kybecca a tip of the hat for its 36-hour chuck eye, which is one of its best-selling dishes. Foode gets mentioned not once, but twice, for its take on Southern specialties.
Dutton wrote that Virginia's earliest colonists brought over cattle, and there are now an estimated 675,000 cattle in the state. Wade Troung, Kybecca's executive chef, told her that he turns chuck eye into a tender cut by using the sous-vide method of cooking.
"You get deep, beefy flavor and a tender steak texture. We rub the meat with a house blend of spices, pair it with local asparagus that is simply seasoned and grilled, and top that off with porcini-mushroom-infused demi-glace,” Troung is quoted as saying in the article.
Dutton also recommended ordering one—or more—of Foode's pimento cheese toasts. She also liked the restaurant's version of shrimp and grits.
"Shrimp and grits alone are delicious," she wrote, "but Foode adds onions, bell peppers, celery, grilled bread, and house-made sausage to the dish for a salty, savory spin on the old favorite."
Dutton's article also names the Chesapeake Bay blue crab, peanuts, oysters, southern fried chicken and fruit among its top eight food picks. No other Fredericksburg-area restaurants are mentioned, but it does recommend that oyster lovers follow the Virginia Oyster Trail. The trail includes restaurants in Fredericksburg, as well as King George and Westmoreland counties.