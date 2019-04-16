Triton Fitness, a co-ed, hybrid fitness facility, has opened off U.S. 1 at 30 Blackjack Road, Suite 127, in Stafford County.
“Triton Fitness is a necessity for anyone aiming to reach their optimal fitness level,” said co-owner Derrick Smielewski in a news release. “We combine functional fitness with heart-rate tracking and utilize the latest technology in bioelectrical impedance analysis to modify workouts based on your current level of fitness and degree of injuries.”
The gym offers additional services that include child care, yoga, training and nutrition coaching.
The facility features workouts arranged so members can take a unique circuit training class each day. They can swing their way through the multilevel, 36 foot-long “Mount Triton,” or work out in the open gym to work on form for Olympic lifts.
Membership grants access to all circuit classes and all open gym hours, as well as a one-hour, free body assessment by a certified trainer. Each circuit class can hold up to 40 people who all motivate each other to complete the challenging daily workouts. Dressing areas with a private shower are also available.
Tours and new member enrollments are available. For information, call the gym at 540/628-2296 download the Triton Fitness App or visit tritonfitnessgym.com.
—Cathy Jett