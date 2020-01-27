A downtown Fredericksburg yoga studio is moving to a larger space, and a Stafford County studio will open its second location in the vacated space.
Fly Fitness Inspiration, which opened seven years ago at 501 William St., is moving to 3447 Fall Hill Ave.
“We are adding more space for our classes and a personal training studio, and a gym space and juice bar going from right over 2,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet,” owner and founder Catesby White said last week. “We are almost done with construction and hope to open within the next two weeks.”
Stafford House of Yoga, meanwhile, has updated Fly Fitness Inspiration’s old space and expects to open FXBG House of Yoga there Feb. 1.
“We’ve been open seven and a half years now, and we’ve been looking for another location for the last two years,” said owner Linda Osorio. “A lot of our students are from Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.”
She looked at several locations in Fredericksburg before choosing Fly Fitness Inspiration’s former second floor space above Paymon Fine Rug Imports.
“It has character to it, and that’s part of the experience,” Osorio said.
She said only hot yoga classes will be offered.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.