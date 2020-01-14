Two Stafford County companies have been named to the annual Vet100 list, a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses.

GCubed, which focuses on IT and cybersecurity for government agencies and privately held organizations, was ranked 29th. Fletcher Construction, which was ranked 49th, provides roofing, window, and siding replacement and builds decks and screened enclosures.

The ranking is created in partnership with Inc. Magazine and Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

GCubed was founded in 2014, and has experienced 1,192 percent growth in three years. It has 47 employees, and its revenue for 2018 was $5.1 million, according to the Vet100 list.

Fletcher Construction was founded in 2013 and experienced 711 percent growth in three years. It has 10 employees and had $5.9 million in revenue in 2018, according to the Vet100 list.

