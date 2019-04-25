Tech repair brand uBreakiFix will open its newest location, uBreakiFix Stafford, Friday at 364 Garrisonville Road.
uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones and hoverboards. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the company also offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.
uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.
uBreakiFix Stafford is the first location for owners TJ Summerlin IV and NiTorya Summerlin, who are both recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and decided to make Stafford their permanent home.
“My interest in tech repair started with successfully repairing my own phone and then grew as my family and friends began giving me their devices to repair,” said TJ Summerlin IV in a news release. “When my wife and I were looking for our next venture in life, I happened to visit a uBreakiFix shop for repair advice and ended up walking away with a franchise brochure. The rest is history.”