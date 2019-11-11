The dean of the University of Mary Washington’s College of Business was in for a surprise at the 26th annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium, which was held Thursday at UMW’s Stafford County campus.

Lynne Richardson, who has coordinated the event for years, had just introduced Central Rappahannock Regional Library Director Martha Hutzel, last year’s winner of the Patricia Lacey Metzger Distinguished Achievement Award, when Hutzel said that the award’s 2019 recipient was Richardson.

The UMW dean’s accomplishments put her “far above and beyond these basic criteria by mentoring, teaching, supporting, publishing and leading …” said Hutzel. “She holds a leadership position in a male-dominated field.”

The annual honor goes to someone who has demonstrated leadership in her field; personal and professional integrity; and commitment to community service. Richardson had been a nominated an unprecedented 19 times.

In addition to coordinating the event, she served as emcee this year.

—Cathy Jett

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments