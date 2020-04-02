The University of Mary Washington Small Business Development Center is offering a free webinar series to help businesses manage during the COVID-19 crisis.

The classes, which are held from noon to 1 p.m. are Improving Online Presence on Monday, and Managing Business Risk on April 8.

To register, go to clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140400019.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

