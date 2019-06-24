The University of Mary Washington will hold the Fredericksburg Job Fair at its Stafford campus on, Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To register for the fair or to upload a resume, visit JobZoneOnline.com. Companies looking for employees will have access to all uploaded resumes via an online database.
Bring copies of your resume to share. Professional dress or military uniforms are required to attend the event.
Companies expected to be on hand include Cruz Associates, InCadence Strategic Solutions, SimVentions and more.