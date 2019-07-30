Bowman Consulting Group will move its Stafford County office to the former Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant in Central Park in November.
It recently leased the 8,574-square-foot building, which is being converted into a modern office, from Jamie Scully, first vice president of the Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer office in Fredericksburg, and his partners.
“We are in the middle of the deconstruction process, which will recycle the building materials instead of simply hauling them to the landfill,” he said. “The building will be getting a new façade and some new windows which will make it an attractive, free-standing office building in a great location.”
Scully said that he and his partners bought the building 18 months ago with the idea of converting it to an office. It has been vacant since Quaker Steak & Lube closed in 2015.
Bowman Consulting, which has locations nationwide, provides a variety of services including engineering, surveying and mapping, planning and landscape architecture, and construction management. Local projects include Alexander’s Crossing in Spotsylvania County, the Hamptons at Celebrate Virginia in Fredericksburg, and CSX Arkendale Powell’s Creek Third Track in Stafford and Prince William counties.