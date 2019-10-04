The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is offering reimbursement to eligible organic growers and processors for up to 75 percent of their 2019 organic certification costs.
The USDA’s National Organic Program is providing reimbursement funding that will be paid through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program.
Growers and processors who successfully completed organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019 are eligible to apply for OCCSP reimbursement funding. OCCSP applications are due to VDACS no later than Dec. 1, 2019. Reimbursements are limited to a maximum of $750 per category of certification. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are depleted.
The OCCSP application is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/organiccostshare.pdf. Applications should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant’s organic certificate from an accredited certification agency, and a dated, paid itemized invoice from the certification agency detailing total cost of services rendered.
Interested growers should who have questions about OCCSP reimbursement should call 804/786-5931. General organic production information is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/sales-certified-organic.shtml.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.