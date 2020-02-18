A new women’s fashion retailer is coming to The Village at Towne Centre in Spotsylvania County.
Versona will open across from Park Lane Tavern in late spring.
The retail chain is based in Charlotte, N.C., and has nearly 70 stores in 18 states. The Spotsylvania store will be its fourth location in Virginia. The other three are in Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.