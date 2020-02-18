A new women’s fashion retailer is coming to The Village at Towne Centre in Spotsylvania County.

Versona will open across from Park Lane Tavern in late spring.

The retail chain is based in Charlotte, N.C., and has nearly 70 stores in 18 states. The Spotsylvania store will be its fourth location in Virginia. The other three are in Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments