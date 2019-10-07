Dr. Yum

Dr. Nimali Fernando (front) is presented with a check from Virginia Credit Union for her Dr. Yum Project.

Virginia Credit Union has made a $2,500 contribution to the Dr. Yum project, a Spotsylvania County-based nonprofit organization.

The contribution follows the recommendation of an advisory council of Virginia Credit Union members from the Fredericksburg area.

In response to growing rates of childhood obesity, Dr. Nimali Fernando started a website in 2011 to teach patients and families about the benefits of healthy eating. What started out as a recipe and parenting site grew to a larger project of teaching healthy lifestyles to the greater community.

Today the Dr. Yum Project operates a demonstration kitchen adjacent to the medical practice where it prepares healthy meals, provides health and nutrition education programs, offers recipes and curriculum resources to schools and preschools, and shares information with families through a website, blog and social media outreach.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

