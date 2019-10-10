Virginia Credit Union

Members of the Fredericksburg Advisory Council for Virginia Credit Union present a $2,500 check to volunteers and staff of Hinesight, a Fredericksburg-based nonprofit that empowers families to overcome poverty.

Virginia Credit Union has made a $2,500 contribution to the Hinesight, a nonprofit organization focused on offering youth mentoring and adult empowerment for families overcoming poverty in the Rappahannock region.

The contribution follows the recommendation of an advisory council of Virginia Credit Union members from the Fredericksburg area.

Hinesight is a 501(c)(3) organization that organizes community members to work as mentors to youth and offers a 10-week workshop series for parents  to help them build resources and executive skills necessary for transitioning out of poverty.

