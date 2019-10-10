Virginia Credit Union has made a $2,500 contribution to the Hinesight, a nonprofit organization focused on offering youth mentoring and adult empowerment for families overcoming poverty in the Rappahannock region.
The contribution follows the recommendation of an advisory council of Virginia Credit Union members from the Fredericksburg area.
Hinesight is a 501(c)(3) organization that organizes community members to work as mentors to youth and offers a 10-week workshop series for parents to help them build resources and executive skills necessary for transitioning out of poverty.
