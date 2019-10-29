Virginia Credit Union will offer free document shredding from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cosner East branch of Virginia Credit Union at 4531 Spotsylvania Parkway in Spotsylvania County.
The credit union encourages consumers to reduce the risk of identity theft by shredding old documents containing personal and financial information. Vital Records Control of Virginia, a document destruction company, will shred up to three full paper grocery bags per person on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is free, but donations of canned goods will be received for the Germanna Community College Food Pantry.
