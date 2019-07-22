Virginia Partners Bank reported net income of $1 million for the second quarter of the year, a 70 percent increase over the same period in 2018.
The Fredericksburg-based bank added in a recent news release that its results for the three months ending June 30 were driven by increases in net interest income, due primarily to loan growth.
Virginia Partners reported total assets of $437 million as of June 30, an increase of $19.7 million, or 4.7 percent from the previous year.
“I am pleased with our Bank’s profitability and growth during the first half of 2019,” said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, Virginia Partners Bank president and CEO in the news release.
—Cathy Jett