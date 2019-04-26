Virginia Partners Bank reported net income of $545,000 for the first quarter of the year, a 10.7 percent increase over the same period of 2018.
In a news release this week, the Fredericksburg-based bank added that its results for the three months ending March 31 were negatively impacted by $312,000 in expenses related to the pending merger with Delmar Bancorp and The Bank of Delmarva.
The bank said its return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio for the quarter was .52 percent, 4.92 percent and 78.6 percent, respectively, compared with .52 percent, 5.22 percent and 80.3 percent for the same period in 2018.
Virginia Partners reported total assets of $429.9 million as of March 31, an increase of $17.2 million or 4.2 percent from the previous year.
“I am pleased with our bank’s profitability and growth to start 2019,” Virginia Partners President and CEO Lloyd B. Harrison III said in the release. "We believe this growth activity, combined with our emphasis on total relationship banking, positions us to deliver solid growth and increased profitability throughout the balance of 2019.”
Harrison said Virginia Partners and Delmar have received all necessary regulatory approvals to proceed with their merger, and Delmar has registered and filed a proxy statement and preliminary prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We are very excited about the future prospects and increased efficiencies of our combined organization and look forward to maximizing the potential of this combined franchise,” he said.