Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will close its ABC stores in downtown Fredericksburg and North Stafford beginning Monday, and reopen them April 30 depending on the authority’s ability to properly and safely staff the stores.
The stores at 507 William St. and 50 North Stafford Complex Center are among a dozen locations being consolidated temporarily in Northern Virginia, which continues to be one of the most affected regions of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ABC supports its employees’ decisions to self-quarantine when necessary, which has impacted staffing levels in this region. In order to maintain appropriate staffing and allow time to train additional personnel, ABC made the decision to temporarily close select stores in this area,” according to a news release.
All ABC stores operating across the commonwealth are open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week. The reduced operating hours allow staffing flexibility as well as more time for employees to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stock shelves.
In addition, all stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to no more than 10. Social distancing markers have been installed to ensure customers stand at least six feet apart from one another. Customers can also order online at abc.virginia.gov.
