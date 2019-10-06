THE November election will be important for the commonwealth, and critical for businesses throughout Virginia.
Last year, nearly $17 billion in added fees, taxes, and regulations on state businesses were proposed and then defeated during the General Assembly session. Some of the most business-crushing bills were barely defeated, such as taking away Virginia’s status as a right-to-work state and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Despite bipartisan votes in both houses to allow associations in Virginia like the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce to create Health Association Plans, the governor ultimately vetoed that legislation.
Why are these issues critical for businesses in our region? Virginia was recently ranked the best state for business in the United States. By more than doubling the minimum wage as proposed in 2019, Virginia—and our region—will be unable to compete with over 20 states that conform to the federal minimum wage for new business attraction. It will incentivize the acceleration of automation in many industries. Doubling the minimum wage will disproportionately impact our small businesses as they simply cannot afford a 100 percent increase in their entry-level labor costs. It could even force some to close their doors if they could not succeed by raising prices or cutting costs elsewhere.
We strongly support our status as a right-to-work state. It is vital to Virginia’s business climate that the right to work is preserved. Compulsory participation in unions will raise the cost of doing business in Virginia and take money out of the paychecks of low- and middle-income Virginians. Virginia has a long history of affirming an individual’s right to make the decision that best serves his or her personal situation.
We will work closely with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce again this year to advocate for the creation of Health Association Plans for our members. Small businesses should have the opportunity to pool together as one to provide affordable health care access to our hard-working Virginians.
These three issues are just the tip of the $17 billion iceberg that threatened Virginia businesses in 2019.
This election will determine what kind of state we want to be. Do we want to remain the best state for business, or do we want to stall our economy and stifle businesspeople seeking to propel the commonwealth into the future? We urge you to study the issues closely. Our future prosperity is in your hands.
