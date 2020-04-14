The Virginia Small Business Development Center will present a webinar on how small businesses can be innovative with limited resources on during COVID-19 from 12:15-1:15 p.m. today.
Floor Blindenbach-Driessen, founder of Organizing4Innovation, will discuss such topics as the necessity and benefits of innovating during a crisis, who to task with doing this, how to define new opportunities, how to obtain buy-in, how to test with a limited budget and how to institute innovation during these uncertain times.
Blindenbach-Driessen’s interest in innovation management was sparked when she noticed that there was an abundance of innovated ideas at the engineering firm where she worked, but few made it into practice. She got a PhD, developed an approach to innovation that works and started her company.
Organizing4Innovation helps established organizations create new revenue streams through innovation and new business development, so they can make a difference for their clients and in the world.
She has assisted innovators in their innovation efforts in large and small engineering firms, system integrators, information technology firms, consultancies, law firms, research centers health care organizations. She has also supported startups in entrepreneurship programs like ICAP and NSF I-Corps.
To register for the webinar, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jGXaK0OYRyCCdt1UQShjBw.
