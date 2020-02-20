Two grocers with Fredericksburg-area locations have earned spots on Fortune's 2020 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
Wegmans, which was listed at No. 3, and Publix, ranked at 39, have made the list since it started 23 years ago.
"The top-ranked firms are often the bar-setters for employee benefits and perks and more recently setting business standards for inclusion," according to Fortune.
Other companies that made the list and have locations in this area include such hotel chains as Hilton, which came in first place, followed by Hyatt Hotels at No. 28 and Marriott International at No. 38.
A complete list is available at fortune.com/best-companies/2020/search. It includes a number of other companies with area ties, such as No. 11 Intuit, which has an office in Stafford County; No. 20 CarMax, which has a location in Massaponax; and No. 19 Navy Federal Credit Union, which has a number of branches in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.