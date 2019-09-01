Weis Markets has launched its 12th annual Fight Hunger Program, which will run through Hunger Action Month in September and end Oct. 2.
The program provides food and monetary donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers, including the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, in the seven states in Weis Markets’ 198-store service area.
Customers can participate by rounding up their grocery order to the nearest dollar or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support families in need in the community. They can also purchase and place shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items in a donation bin at checkout, or make a monetary donation online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger.
Since the program’s inception in 2008, the grocery chain has worked with its customers to raise more than $2.5 million for hunger relief organizations.
