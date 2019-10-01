The new Wendy's in Dahlgren features the fast-food chain's latest design.
The location at 16472 Consumer Row, which opened Sept. 28, was built using an innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience.
It includes large windows, multiple seating options including private booths, cozy lounge seating, music, TVs and free Wi-Fi. There's also a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices.
“This restaurant has bold curb appeal and features a compelling design—inside and out,” said Patrick Parks, Wendy’s region manager, in a news release. “It’s very different from what our customers in Virginia are used to, but we think they’ll really like the fresh look and feel of the new Wendy’s.”
The new Wendy's is the first in the Fredericksburg area that's owned by NPC International, Inc., the largest Wendy’s franchisee in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.