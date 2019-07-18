McClung-Logan Equipment Company, Inc., a heavy construction equipment dealer in the Mid-Atlantic region, has acquired White Oak Equipment, Inc.
White Oak Compact Equipment will operate as a division of McClung-Logan in their existing markets.
Existing McClung-Logan and White Oak locations in Manassas, Chesapeake/Suffolk and Glen Allen will merge operations in each of those areas. The White Oak location in South Stafford will become a new branch for McClung-Logan.
Tom Ficklin, co-owner, president and CEO of White Oak Equipment, will join McClung-Logan as General Manager of the Compact Equipment Division. Mark McCarty, co-owner, vice president, secretary and treasurer of White Oak Equipment, will remain with the company as sales manager of the compact equipment division.
“As a family run business since 1970, we couldn’t have found a better partner than McClung-Logan,” said McCarty.
—Rob Hedelt