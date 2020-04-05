You don’t need to tell the tens of thousands of Fredericksburg-area residents staying home to avoid coronavirus that cable and internet use is up.
Just how much it has increased is a tricky thing to get cable companies and streaming services to divulge, as most of them say that information is privileged internal data.
But one industry source—Cheryl Idell, chief research officer for WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer—shared some numbers last week.
According to the findings, “Overall U.S. TV viewing grew by nearly 20 percent across the industry last week compared to the prior four weeks, with increases becoming more significant throughout the week.
“The largest increases are coming from connected devices,” the statement added, “and non-traditional consumption has accelerated among younger demos as streaming behavior increases.”
The WarnerMedia research team also took a look at HBO NOW usage, as well as viewing trends across TNT, TBS and TruTV.
“We’re seeing those trends play out across our own networks, as well, with HBO experiencing gains across all of its platforms,” HBO stated on its website. “In particular, usage levels for HBO NOW since Saturday, March 14, are the highest we’ve seen on the platform since summer. Time spent with the platform was up over 40 percent from its four-week average.”
Internet access and broadband connections may be more important than ever.
All of the Fredericksburg area’s largest internet providers—Cox, Comcast and Verizon—have signed on to something called the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”
It says signers will not terminate service to customers because of their inability to pay bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They will also waive any late fees that customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the pandemic; and will open Wi-Fi hotspots.
Some of the providers are offering low-cost internet plans that require proof of need. Residents who might qualify should contact their providers.
Also, some providers are increasing speed for existing internet plans, while others are raising the amount of data that’s available.
Virginia Farm Bureau officials underscored this week that in rural America, “an already-troubling situation is being made worse by lack of the critical connections high-speed internet can provide. Data compiled by the Federal Communications Commission shows that 26.4 percent of rural Americans lack access to broadband, compared to only 1 percent of urban Americans.”
While many are online for work and news, they’re also seeking entertainment. Americans stuck at home are turning to various cable and streaming services to watch movies—including ones recently in theaters.
NBCUniversal was one of the first to announce that it would make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases.
Beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour” (opening April 10), that company has also made movies available that had recently been in theatrical release.
Universal and its specialty label, Focus Features, made “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma” available for rent on most on-demand services.
The most-viewed films last week, according to figures released by iTunes and Amazon Prime, were “Bloodshot,” “1917,” “Onward,” “Birds of Prey” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
And that’s just the movies. One pay-cable service noted that daily binge-viewing of three or more episodes increased 65 percent from the prior four weeks.
Entertainers are finding other ways to reach people online.
Last week, Rosie O’Donnell used a YouTube channel to create a fundraising revue from her own garage, featuring Broadway folks such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lin-Manuel Maranda, Marisa Tomei and Patti Lupone. She linked up with the other stars, who performed and shared glimpses of their homes.
And in late-night talk slots, we see some of the hosts connecting from their homes: Stephen Colbert talking from his bathtub and Jimmy Fallon connecting digitally from his home to old friend and “Saturday Night Live” castmate Tina Fey, just to name a couple.
There’s even a new term for the way viewers are seeing stars and hosts informally, with normal lighting and stripped clean of makeup: “pajama entertainment.” Yes, sometimes that means you see the stars in their pajamas.
What’s available online is changing rapidly, as different groups and institutions try to connect with people virtually.
A quick spin through social media revealed plenty of interesting options:
- “Nature Lab,” produced by The Nature Conservancy and its 550 scientists, is an online learning platform designed to teach students the science behind how nature works. It includes age-appropriate courses for grades K–5, 6–8 and 9–12, as well as virtual field trips to see coral reefs, rainforests and more.
- “Gibson Homemade” is a compendium of musician performances, interviews and conversations from all over the world. They can be accessed via all Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube.
- “On Tour” with Devon Allman, from his house. Allman, the son of Gregg Allman and central member of the Allman Betts Band, is going to stream performances on his Facebook page and other online sites as a way to connect with fans. He’ll change themes from show to show, from cover songs to one-night originals to Q&A sessions to special guests. Go to the Devon Allman Facebook page for details.
- The PBS film festival is available online, by going to pbs.org/show/pbs-online-film-festival. It’s a mix of short and longer films about all sorts of topics.
- Area historical institutions are doing what they can to connect. You can take a digital tour of Stratford Hall, the home of the Lees in Westmoreland County, at stratfordhall.org. A similar virtual tour can be found at the homes of James and Dolley Madison online at montpelier.org.
