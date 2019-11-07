Fredericksburg-area women entrepreneurs will have a chance to network and hear speakers during a Women’s Entrepreneurship Day summit from 4–8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Fredericksburg Country Club, 11031 Tidewater Trail.
Designed to create a movement to elevate women in business in the region, it will be hosted by Dr. Anne Truong, the founder and owner of Truong Rehabilitation Center in Spotsylvania County. She is the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization’s Virginia Ambassador and will be one of the speakers.
Others will include Fredericksburg entrepreneurs Michelle Thompson Caldwell, the broker and owner of CTI Real Estate; Rebecca Rubin, president and CEO of Marstel–Day; Brooke Miller, CEO of Brooke Miller Real Estate; and Billie Armstrong, owner of Salon 730.
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization, or WEDO, is a non-governmental, volunteer organization that aims to accelerate and educate the world on the importance of why it’s pivotal to empower women in business globally.
WEDO is celebrated at the United Nations and in 144 countries and 65 universities and colleges internationally. Women account for 85 percent of consumer purchases and control $20 trillion in worldwide spending. Yet while women perform 66 percent of the world’s work, they earn only 10 percent of the world’s income.
In the U.S., there are approximately 10 million women-owned businesses, generating $1.3 trillion in revenue and employing 7.8 million people. This number is expected to increase by 90 percent in the next five years, with 500,000 new businesses being created each year in the U.S. alone. At the same time, 1 in 3 women in America live in poverty, and of the 1.3 million people living in severe poverty globally, 70 percent are women and girls.
Attendance at the summit is free, but space is limited. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com/e/women-entrepreneurship-day-summit-2019-tickets-72407182833.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.