Natalia Zukerman

Natalia Zukerman

 Provided by Kid Pan Alley

Kid Pan Alley is celebrating the reopening of Shenandoah National Park with the release of a new recording, ‘I Love Shenandoah National Park’—written by KPA songwriters and a group of Rappahannock Elementary second-graders—and a virtual concert Sunday at 7 p.m. The song features Natalia Zukerman (above) singing with the Kid Pan Alley Band. She’ll also be featured in the ‘Because We Have Music’ concert series that evening, along with Michael Shea and Jeff Hamlin and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. For more information or to sign up, visit

KidPanAlley.org/hconcert

.

Tags

Load comments