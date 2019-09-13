Numerous charges against a man described by a prosecutor as a "one-man crime spree" were sent to a Stafford County grand jury this week following preliminary hearings.
Hussein B. Jarrar, 20, of Stafford is charged with about a dozen theft-related charges stemming from commercial and residential break-ins earlier this year in the county.
Jarrar's current charges include a Jan. 23 burglary at Chicas Deli Market at 432 Garrisonville Road. According to testimony in Stafford General District Court Thursday, Deputy Samantha Whitt and others responded to an alarm sounding early that morning and heard loud banging toward the back of the building.
Whitt said the suspect ran off when she ordered him to come out with his hands up. Two shoes, a large rock and a badly damaged back door were left in his wake.
A short time later, Deputy Virginia Powell spotted Jarrar in the area of Mews Court and Onville Road not wearing any shoes and with small cuts on his hands. Whitt testified that he told deputies he was coming from work and wanted to air out his feet.
On July 31, while free on bond, Jarrar was arrested again, this time on charges of breaking into two other businesses along the Garrisonville Road corridor. Deputies responded to an alarm at Bed Bath and Beyond in Stafford Marketplace and found two damaged cash registers, but no sign of forced entry.
Surveillance footage showed that a suspect hid in the store until all the employees were gone. He then tried to get money from the registers but was unable to.
While investigators were still at that scene, an alarm went off at the nearby Winning Image Salon and Day Spa. Authorities found the back door broken and damage to a cash register, but again no money was taken.
Images from surveillance cameras showed the same man who'd been seen in the Bath Bed and Beyond. Jarrar was spotted in the area that night and taken into custody.
He also became a suspect in a residential burglary in Austin Ridge subdivision that had taken place between June 29 and July 7 while the resident was on vacation. A Colt revolver and a small rifle were taken.
Detective Ed McCullough got a search warrant for Jarrar's phone and learned that he was trying to sell a .38-caliber revolver on social media. Jarrar lives near the residence where the guns were stolen and is familiar with the family, according to the testimony.
The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the possibility that a gun recovered following a violent crime in early July was one of the stolen weapons, but testing has not been completed.
Jarrar, who has a prior grand larceny conviction, is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.
