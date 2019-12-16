Chessie the Railroad Kitten, the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway’s mascot, has returned in an original children’s book published by the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society.
“Chessie Takes a Train Trip” is written by Thomas W. Dixon Jr. and illustrated by Lynchburg-based artist Natalie O’Dell.
The book features an original adventure starring the famous railroad kitten and brought to life with the first Chessie art officially commissioned since 1984. In this book, the famous railroad kitten is traveling on the C&O Railway in 1935.
Eighty-two years since Chessie the Railroad Kitten last appeared in illustrator Ruth Carroll’s original children’s books, the Chesapeake and Ohio Historical Society seeks to appeal to the next generation of supporters, according to a news release.
“This exciting and beautifully illustrated book will give young readers the gift of history, this year and for years to come, and that is a big step for us toward our long-term goals as an organization,” said C&OHS President Mark Totten in the release.
Copies can be ordered online from ChessieShop.com or purchased in person at the C&O Railway Heritage Center, 705 Main St., Clifton Forge.
