The Blue Ridge Mountains rise above Mountain Run Lake as the fall foilage nears peak colors on a recent afternoon. A cold snap this week will make it feel like we’ve jumped straight into winter, as Tuesday will bring temperatures only in the high 40s, with rain showers and stiff gusts of wind, up to 20 mph. Wednesday’s high will struggle to make it much past 30 despite clear skies, while lows will sink to the mid-20s. The last time we had a high in the 30s this early was in 1996.

