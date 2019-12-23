Fifty-five years ago, a Free Lance–Star photographer joined 4-year-old Wendy Atkins and her mother, Nancy, in the kitchen of their Fredericksburg home to document a Christmas cookie baking session.
“I absolutely remember that day,” said the cookie maker, now Wendy Broadfoot. “The photographer sat back, took pictures and let me do my thing. ... That was my favorite apron. It had a little Dutch girl on it and I kept it for years.
“The cookies were probably supposed to be for Santa, but in my mind, they were for my father,” she continued. “He’d eat anything I made. Anything I did he thought was wonderful. And my mother, as well.”
Back then, it was pointed out in the newspaper that Wendy enjoyed eating the cookie dough more than the finished product.
“That hasn’t changed,” she admitted.
Broadfoot, who lives in Danville with husband Philip, hasn’t made any Christmas cookies this year. But she said she kept the holiday baking tradition going when her now-grown children, Caroline and Douglas, were young.
Although her parents have passed away, she said she still has the Charlotte Street home in which she grew up. She said she visits relatives in Fredericksburg often, and will be in the area over the holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.