Monday morning is gloomy but things are looking brighter for the rest of the week.
The soggy mess that hung around Fredericksburg over the Mother’s Day weekend will gradually clear out today. The visible satellite image shows low pressure spinning around over the Midwest that will move northeastward over New England. As it does so it will propel another front (an occluded version) across Virginia which will bulldoze the moisture away and replace it with cooler and drier air.
Thus this morning’s clouds and showers will give way to drier conditions by mid-afternoon, with the sun even making a reappearance before the dinner hour. Temperatures will continue to be below May averages, however, only topping out in the low 60s today. There will be a few scattered showers that scoot through Fredericksburg and vicinity this evening but rain totals will be light.
Tuesday will dawn sunny and cool with morning lows in the upper 40s. Area thermometers will warm only to the mid-60s during the afternoon accompanied by a northwesterly breeze. Tomorrow’s skies could be characterized as partly sunny since the cooler air mass sweeping in will bring clouds with it during the afternoon.
By midweek sunny skies and more typical May temperatures will be back in town. More good news: the upcoming weekend looks sunny and dry! Details to follow in later blogposts.