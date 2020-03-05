By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LYNCHBURG—Caleb Homesley scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Liberty (29–4) advanced to the Atlantic Sun Conference championship beating Stetson 66-62 in the semifinals on Thursday night. Christiaan Jones had 15 points for Stetson (16–17).
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty faces third-seed Lipscomb (16-15) in the final on Sunday.
REGION Men
Radford 62, Charleston South. 48
RADFORD—Carlik Jones scored 21 points and the top-seeded Highlanders (21–10) topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament. Ty Jones scored 15 points for Charleston Southern (14–18).
HAMPTON 78, LONGWOOD 53
RADFORD—Jermaine Marrow drained 32 points to pace the Pirates (14–18) in the Big South quarterfinals. Longwood (14–18) missed 17 of its first 21 shots from the floor.
BU 69, Navy 63
BOSTON—Javante McCoy scored 19 points to pace the third-seeded Terriers over the sixth-seeded Midshipmen in a Patriot League quarterfinal. Cam Davis scored 13 points to lead Navy (14–16).
Norfolk State 68, Morgan State 62
BALTIMORE—Jermaine Bishop scored 21 points to lead the Spartans (16–15, 12–4 MEAC) past defeated Morgan State (15–16, 9–7).
TOP-25 MEN
No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead the 19th-ranked Buckeyes (21–9, 11–8 Big Ten) past the 23rd-ranked Illini. Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points for Illinois (20–10, 12–7).
UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71
STORRS, Conn.—Christian Vital scored 26 points as the Huskies upset beat 21st-ranked Cougars (22–8, 12–5). Quentin Grimes had 24 points for Houston.
No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich.—John Teske scored 12 points and the 25th-ranked Wolverines (19–11, 10–9 Big Ten), playing before their former coach John Beilein, whipped up on the Cornhuskers (7–23, 2–17).
WOMEN
Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ivana Raca scored 16 point as the 13th-seeded Demon Deacons (16–15) upset the fifth-seeded Hokies in the second round of the ACC tournament. Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech (21–9) with 15 points
Syracuse 67, Virginia 50
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Amaya Finklea–Guity led a balanced attack with 15 points and the eighth-seeded Orange (16–15) pulled away from the ninth-seeded Cavaliers (13–17) in the ACC tournament. Jocelyn Willoughby had 13 points for Virginia.
