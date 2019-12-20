BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—Myreon Jones scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 23 Penn State (10–2) notched highlight after highlight in their third-straight win and 12th in a row at home dating to last season.
Izaiah Brockington scored 11 points and Lamar Stevens added 10 for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 53 seconds.
Ty Outlaw had 14 points for the Blue Devils (0–12).
REGION
James Madison 74, Fordham 69
NEW YORK—Matt Lewis had 22 points as the Dukes (7-4) defeated the Rams.
Darius Banks had 19 points and six rebounds for James Madison. J
Erten Gazi scored a career-high 21 points for Fordham (5–6), which saw its losing streak get stretched to four games. Jalen Cobb added 17 points.
Liberty 66, Towson 54
WASHINGTON—Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 16 points as the Flames (13–0) remained perfect, beating the Tigers. Darius McGhee and Scottie James each scored 12 points for Liberty. Elijah Cuffee added eight points.
Jason Gibson had 15 points for the Tigers (5-6).
Norfolk State 72, Bowling Green 67, OT
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.—Steven Whitley scored 16 points, Kashaun Hicks added 13 and the Spartans (4–9) beat the Falcons in overtime at the Battle of the Boardwalk to end an eight-game skid.
Hicks scored a go-ahead 3-pointer for a 63-60 lead with 1:25 left in OT, but the Falcons closed to 68-67 on Caleb Fields’ 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go. Joe Bryant Jr. and Hicks combined for four free throws from there to ice it.
Jermaine Bishop scored 11 points and Bryant added 10 for the Spartans .Daeqwon Plowden scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (8-3),
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—John Carter Jr. posted 17 points as the Midshipmen (6–4) defeated the Mountaineers..
Cam Davis had 15 points for Navy, and Greg Summers added 11 points.
Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had eight points for Mount St. Mary’s (3–9).
