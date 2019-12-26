MILITARY BOWL:
North Carolina (6–6) vs. Temple (8–4)
When: Friday, noon
TV: ESPN
Line: North Carolina by by 4 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: North Carolina seeks to complete a winning season with its first bowl victory since 2013. Temple is making
its fifth straight bowl appearance after losing three of the previous four.
Key matchup: Temple defense against North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. The Owls allowed only 212.5 yards passing per game and had 39 sacks. Mitchell threw for 3,347 yards and 35 touchdowns, most by a true freshman in FBS history.
Players to watch: North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt, who played QB last year, had 110 tackles, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Temple DE Quincy Roche, the AAC defensive player of the year, had 13 sacks—including 10 over the final four games. Roche ranked second in the FBS with 63 quarterback pressures.
PINSTRIPE BOWL:
Michigan State (6–6)
vs. Wake Forest (8–4)
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Michigan State by 3 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Wake Forest is one of nine schools to win a bowl game in each of the past three seasons and needs one more win to become just the third team in school history to finish with nine or more victories. Michigan State’s offense has been wildly inconsistent this season and the Spartans still just enough to make a bowl game for the 12th time in 13 seasons. They’d like to cap it with a win.
Key matchup: Wake’s QB vs. Michigan State’s pass defense. The Demon Deacons are 12th in the nation in total offense, but quarterback Jamie Newman (244.8 yards per game, 23 TDs, 10 interceptions) is battling a handful of injuries. The Spartans allowed 30-plus points four times this season.
Players to watch: Michigan
State DT Raequan Williams, a first-team, All-Big Ten selection the past two seasons, is set to start his 42nd consecutive game. He has emerged as one of the program’s top NFL prospects. Wake Forest DE Boogie Basham has 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and became the first Wake Forest defensive end since 2002 to be named a first-team, All-ACC selection.
TEXAS BOWL:
Oklahoma State (8–4)
vs. Texas A&M (7–5)
When: Saturday, 6:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 6 1/2.
Series record: Texas A&M leads 17–10.
What’s at stake: The Cowboys look to win their fourth straight bowl game after winning four of their last five games this season to reach a bowl for the 14th straight year. The Aggies are in their 11th straight bowl game and a win would be the 100th of coach Jimbo Fisher’s career.
Key matchup: Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Texas A&M’s defensive front. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-America honoree has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games, leads the nation with 1,936 yards rushing, and his 21 rushing TDs are tied for third in the country. The Aggies have been good against the run this season and rank 30th in the nation, allowing 129.1 yards rushing a game.
Players to watch: Oklahoma State S Kolby Harvell-Peel has 71 tackles, 13 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack. Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,802 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mond is also a threat to run and has 384 yards rushing with seven scores.
HOLIDAY BOWL:
No. 22 USC (8–4)
vs. No. 18 Iowa (9–3)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Line: Iowa by 2 1/2
Series record: USC leads 7–2
What’s at stake: The Hawkeyes will be playing for the memory of former coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90, and for a 10-win season. Fry coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, taking the Hawkeyes to the Holiday Bowl three times. USC plays for the first time since new athletic director Mike Bohn announced that coach Clay Helton would return next season, a move that was unpopular with fans.
Key matchup: USC’s passing game, led by freshman QB Kedon Slovis and junior WR Michael Pittman, against Iowa’s defense. Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns, against nine interceptions in 11 games, including 10 starts. Pittman has 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (13.2 points), 12th in total defense (304.3 yards) and 12th in passing defense (184.2 yards).
Players to watch: USC’ Slovis, who took over after JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener, is coming off a school-record 515 yards as well as four touchdown passes in a 52-35 victory over UCLA. Iowa senior QB Nate Stanley (26-12 overall) will become the fifth player in program history to start three bowl games, and he is looking for his third straight postseason win.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL:
No. 24 Air Force (10–2)
vs. Washington State (6–6)
When: Friday, 10:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Air Force by 2 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Air Force is looking to finish with 11 victories in a season for the first time since going 12-1 in 1998. Washington State is hoping to close strong in a season that fizzled midway through with a string of five losses in six games.
Key matchup: Air Force’s defense vs. Washington State QB Anthony Gordon. A senior, Gordon made the most of his lone season as the Cougars’ starter, leading the nation with a Pac-12-record 5,228 yards passing and 45 TDs. The Falcons were decent against the pass this season, finishing 39th in the FBS but have faced nothing like what Washington State does.
Players to watch: Air Force’s duel-threat QB Donald Hammond III leads the Falcons with 11 rushing TDs and has thrownfor 1,286 yards and 13 TDs this season. Washington State WR Easop Winston Jr. is the most dangerous of the Cougars’ deep receiving corp. The senior led Washington State with 11 TDs and had 80 catches for 927 yards.
