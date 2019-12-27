CAMPING WORLD BOWL:
Notre Dame (10–2)
vs. Iowa State (7–5)
When: Saturday, noon
TV: ABC
Line: Notre Dame by 3 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Notre Dame is looking to the end the season with a six-game winning streak. Iowa State has won 23 games over the past three seasons, which is one away from matching the best three-year stretch (1976–78) in school history.
Key matchup: The Iowa State defense against Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. He became the first Fighting Irish QB to have at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season.
Players to watch: Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool caught 59 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy joins Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields are the only quarterbacks to have at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in 2019.
COTTON BOWL:
No. 15 Memphis (12–1)
vs. No. 13 Penn State (10–2)
When: Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN
Line: Penn State by 7
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Penn State is playing in its 50th bowl game. Memphis, which is being led by interim Ryan Silverield following Mike Norvell’s departure to Florida State, are in a bowl for a school-record sixth year in a row, but they’ve lost the last four.
Key matchup: The Memphis offensive playmakers against Penn State defense. Memphis ranks in the top 10 nationally with 40.5 points and 480.7 total yards per game,. The Nittany Lions are top 10 defensively allowing only 14.1 points and 4.67 yards per play.
Players to watch: Memphis QB Brady White has 3,560 yards passing with 33 touchdowns, including five 300-yard games. Penn State All-America sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons had 10 tackles in each of the last two games. He has 95 tackles (45 solo, 50 assists) this season with 11 tackles for loss.
