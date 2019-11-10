BLACKSBURG—Six weeks ago, Duke came to Lane Stadium and blasted Virginia Tech, 45–10, a result so lopsided and disheartening, it was fair to ask if the Hokies’ football season had essentially been ended that Friday night.
For Tech’s players and coaches, however, the season was just getting started. They’ve won four of their next five games following the Duke loss and now control their own destiny to win the ACC Coastal Division championship.
“We’ve kind of used the term ‘A.D. After Duke,’” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said after Saturday’s 36–17 upset of No. 19 Wake Forest. “We kind of have really made an approach to just come out in our work ethic and our practice habits really focusing on us, not worrying about anybody else and I like the direction we’re going.”
The Hokies play at Georgia Tech, host Pittsburgh and finish at rival Virginia to finish the season. Win all three and their division champions, something that was hard to imagine back on Sept. 27, when the Blue Devils handed them the most lopsided home defeat since 1974.
Since then, the Hokies have changed starting quarterbacks, benching senior Ryan Willis in favor of sophomore Hendon Hooker. They’ve gotten more consistent play from their running game. And Foster’s defense has looked a lot more like the iconic unit that made him a household name.
Tech didn’t have a sack against the Blue Devils, but have recorded 19 in the next five games.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since the Duke game of just locking in and playing the next play and not letting the plays before that affect how we play the next one,” said sophomore linebacker Dax Hollifield, who had a key interception in the fourth quarter Saturday. “I think that’s where we are right now.”
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s win over Wake:
Garbutt’s big game
A big part of the pressure Tech got on Wake quarterback Jamie Newman came from defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. Garbutt, who didn’t have a sack this season before Saturday, was in on a sack with Jarrod Hewitt on the final play of the first half. But Garbutt’s biggest plays came in the second half when his pressure on Newman led to both of the quarterback’s interceptions.
After Tech went up 20-17 in the third quarter, Garbutt and junior linebacker Rayshard Ashby hurried Newman into a throw that was intercepted by junior defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford. That led to a field goal.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Garbutt got in on Newman, hitting him as he threw and forcing a second interception, this one to Hollifield at the Wake 7-yard line.
Freshmen returners
In the second quarter, Tech turned over kick return responsibilities to freshman running back Keshawn King.
And in the third quarter, after junior Hezekiah Grimsley struggled to field earlier punts, the Hokies sent freshman wide receiver Tayvion Robinson back to return punts.
Both rookies responded. Robinson ran back two punts, one for 33 yards. King returned two kickoffs, one for 36 yards and one for 21.
Ball control
Part of the “defensive” plan against the high-scoring Demon Deacons was to limit their possession. And Virginia Tech’s offense came through, especially early.
The Hokies opening drive nearly ate up the entire first quarter, as they went 64 yards in 19 plays, using 9:27 off the clock.
In all, Tech held a 36:09 to 23:51 edge in time of possession, running for 228 yards. In their first 13 drives, the Hokies only went three-and-out three times.
4) Offense missed opportunities: The offense certainly did its job Saturday, keeping the ball away from the Demon Deacons and scoring enough to win. But the unit missed on cashing in on some early opportunities that could have given Tech control of the game much earlier than the fourth quarter.
Three times the Hokies had drives stall out in the red zone, forcing them to settle for field goals. That included the impressive opening drive. Tech was marching toward the end zone, getting down to the Wake 7-yard line, before Hooker couldn’t corral and snap and the offense lost 12 yards. It couldn’t recover and settled for a 35-yard field, the first of three by kicker Brian Johnson.
