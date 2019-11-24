BLACKSBURG—Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente probably knew the question was coming.
The Hokies have outscored opponents 96–0 over the last nine quarters, a stretch that includes back-to-back shutout wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Has Fuente ever been a part of similar stretch of football? His smirk kind of gave away his answer.
“No,” Fu-ente said after Tech’s 28–0 win over Pittsburgh. “I don’t know that I’ve been a part of that before when the teams were evenly matched.”
Virginia Tech made gradual improvements after losing 45–10 to Duke, but the Hokies have taken it to another level in recent weeks with three straight wins over conference foes.
A look at the numbers paint a clear picture of Tech’s domination.
The Hokies have outgained opponents 828–370 during those nine quarters and only allowed 135 rushing yards (1.98 yards per carry). They have a plus three turnover margin (with two defensive touchdowns) and are 11 of 12 in the red zone with 10 touchdowns.
Tech has only allowed one trip to the red zone during the stretch (and the result of that on Saturday was a turnover on downs for Pittsburgh).
“You know, we had a run there at TCU when we were the best team in the league by a long ways except for a couple games—the Utah and BYU games—where there were comparable statistics,” Fuente said. “But as far as what you just said, no, I haven’t been a part of playing other good people.”
Tech coaches have traced the improvements to practice habits while players credit improved execution, but confidence has played a part too.
When the Hokies lost 52–22 to Pittsburgh last year during a string of disappointing losses, Fuente worried about the psyche of his young team. He was asking freshmen and sophomores to fill roles they weren’t quite ready for, but all that adversity was a valuable learning experience.
“You don’t want that to break their sword, so to speak, crush their confidence,” Fuente said of those losses. “You continue to build them back up and that’s one of the things right now that our team is now starting to get is confidence in each other. I can’t give them that. They’ve got to go through it themselves. You’ve got to kind of earn that, and I think we’re earning that.”
Now Fuente wants his team to hit “reset” button when they regroup after a day off.
“I stop short of going overboard,” Fuente said. “We’ve still got work to do, and we’ve got goals left. We’ve got to have the same mindset heading into next week. ... What should carry over is the confidence and belief in what we’re doing, the confidence in each other, and understand that it works if we execute really, really well.”
