By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSTON—Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24–21 in the Texas Bowl on Friday night.
Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8–5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt. A a 24–yard field goal made it 24–14 with about three minutes to go.
The Cowboys (8–5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain.Oklahoma State cut the lead to three on a touchdown reception by Braydon Johnson with about a minute left. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick, but A&M recovered it to secure the victory.
PINSTRIPE BOWL
MICHIGAN STATE 27, WAKE FOREST 21
NEW YORK—Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in the Spartans’ (7–6) win over the Demon Deacons at Yankee Stadium.
Lewerke, the bowl game MVP, threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7–6) ahead 27–21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.Wake Forest (8–5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history. Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth, the first time on Lewerke’s shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10 that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja’Cquez Williams at the 6.
The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive, and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn’t put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field goal attempt with 3:03 left Wake Forest’s last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.
Jamie Newman threw three touchdown passes for a 21–20 Demon Deacons (8–5) halftime lead.
MILITARY BOWL
NORTH CAROLINA 55, TEMPLE 13
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Freshman Sam Howell (25 of 34) threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass in the Tar Heels’ rout of the Owls.
Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards on three carries to help North Carolina (7–6) won its first bowl victory since 2013. Temple (8–5) lost its fourth bowl game in the past five years.
Thursday’s game
QUICK LANE BOWL
PITTSBURGH 34, EASTERN MICHIGAN 30
DETROIT—The Panthers players took punches and spit but still kept their cool in critical moments to win a bowl game for the first time in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left for the victory.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left in the gameafter throwing punches at two players and inadvertently grazing an official, who was trying keep players separated. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for spitting on an opponent.
