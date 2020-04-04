BETHANY COLLEGE

Joanna Melita and Nicholas Melita of Fredericksburg and William Hunter of Spotsylvania County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019–20 school year at Bethany College, Bethany, W.Va.

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Myka Reed of Stafford County has been inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars at Radford University, Radford.

Tags

Load comments