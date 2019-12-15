CARY, N.C.—For the third time at WakeMed Soccer Park, it came down to penalty kicks for Virginia in the NCAA men’s soccer championship game.
U.Va. had won its last two titles, in 2009 and 2014, in shootouts here. But the third time was not the charm.
Freshman midfielder Aidan Rocha converted for Georgetown in the seventh round of the shootout, and freshman goalkeeper Tomas Romero saved Axel Gunnarsson’s attempt for U.Va. (21–2–1). It was the first miss by either team in the shootout, which the Hoyas (20–1–3) won 7–6 after the teams tied 3–3 through regulation and two overtimes.
Even without the shootout, it was the most goals scored in the championship match since 1980, when San Francisco defeated Indiana 4–3 in overtime. And it was the first time all season that Virginia and Georgetown, the nation’s top two defensive teams, had allowed as many as three goals in a match.
Joe Bell gave top-seeded U.Va. a 1–0 lead in the 10th minute with his seventh goal, but third-seeded Georgetown went up by halftime on goals by Paul Rothrock in the 16th and Daniel Wu, who played his high school ball in Cary, in the 22nd.
Daniel Steedman leveled for U.Va. in the 58th minute when he converted a nifty pass from Irakoze Donasiyano at the top of the penalty area and sneaked a shot just inside the far post, but the Hoyas surged in front when Derek Dodson completed a perfect 2-on-1 fast break in the 81st minute.
Again the Cavaliers, seeking their eighth national title, had the answer. Seven seconds after he and Georgetown’s Sean O’Hearn picked up simultaneous yellow cards, Daryl Dike notched his 10th goal of the season and third in this College Cup, knocking in the rebound of his own saved header at the end of a setpiece initiated by Bell’s free kick. The tying goal came with 4:51 left in regulation.
