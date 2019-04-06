The Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual state conference March 14–17 in Richmond. Members of the Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter joined almost 700 members representing 130 chapters for a weekend of workshops, business and a memorial service.
Alicia Hillmer, Falls of the Rappahannock Chapter vice regent, was named the 2019 Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution State Outstanding Junior. An Outstanding Junior is a member between the ages of 18 and 35 who has made vital contributions to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at the chapter, state and/or national levels and is active in her community, furthering the society’s historical, educational and patriotic objectives by providing service consistent with the DAR motto, “God, Home and Country.”