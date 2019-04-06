COLONIAL BEACH: Student selected for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Madelyn Nichols, a rising sophomore at Colonial Beach High School, has been selected to be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., in June. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.
During the three-day Congress, Madelyn will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.