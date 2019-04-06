MUSEUM SET TO OPEN FOR SEASON
The Colonial Beach Historical Society will open the Museum for its 2019 season on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accommodate the upcoming “Osprey Festival” and to be part of the Scavenger Hunt. Regular hours are Saturday and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.
Colonial Beach was incorporated in 1892 and was first known as White Beach. The charge of preserving the town’s history falls on the shoulders of The Colonial Beach Museum. The museum has many needs, including new members and volunteers.
The curator, Mitzi Saffos, with the help of Mary DeAtley, has worked hard to bring five new exhibits for the public and residents to enjoy.
ENTER THE SOAP BOX DERBY
The Rappahannock Soap Box Derby will be held June 2 for kids ages 7 to 18. The race will be held at Dominion Raceway. Registration is $50.
Registration is required, and drivers must attend a clinic with their cars in order to race. The next clinic will be offered April 28 at the Elks Lodge. If you don’t have a car, call 540/507-7094 to find a car to race.
Driver information and registration is available at visitspotsy.com/content/256/3120/default.aspx.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club “Swing for Sight” Charity Golf Tournament is six weeks away. Golfers interested in registering for this charitable event are encouraged to do so by May 6 to ensure their place in the tournament. This 24th annual Swing for Sight charity golf tournament fundraiser will be held May 13 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
The team entry fee is $340; the individual fee entry is $85.
Tournament sponsorships are available, and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. Proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams as well as the purchase of eyeglasses for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
For more information and application forms, contact John Gattuso at 540/898-2911; or osuttag1@verizon.net.
BECOME A FRIEND OF THE LIBRARY
The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is conducting a membership drive.
All Friends of the Library are invited to a special Members Only Preview Sale on May 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the new Friends of the Library Bookshop at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg. Members attending the Members Only Preview Sale will get a coupon for a free book valued $10 or less.
The Friends of the Library is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to support the library. Beginning this year, Friends of the Library memberships will begin April 1 and be valid through March 31 of next year. Membership will be extended to April 1, 2020 for any Friends who registered between May 2018 and March 2019.
DESCENDANTS
TO PERFORM BENEFIT SHOW
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host “Great American Songbook Live” on April 28 at 2 p.m. at Chancellor High School.
Sisters Gracie and Lacy will perform in the hometown of their ancestors in support of the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield, who preserve the sites and stories where their Lacy family roots lie. The sisters are the third great-granddaughters of J. Horace and Betty Lacy, owners of Ellwood and Chatham manors during the Civil War.
Tickets may be purchased online at fowb.org and are $25 per person. All proceeds benefit Friends of Wilderness Battlefield operations, preservation and education projects.
VENDORS NEEDED
FOR ANNUAL SHOW
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491 if you would like to be a vendor or want more information.