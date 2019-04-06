Fifty-eight James Monroe High School DECA members attended the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach in March. The students received 48 medals overall in their role-play events and comprehensive test. Twenty students qualified to attend the International Career and Development Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Students who placed in the top three of their competitive events and advance include Gina Elkin, first place, Restaurant and Food Service Management; Claire Lacey, first place, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism; Noah Adams, second place, Automotive Marketing; Jack Hardy and Emma Kruus, second place, Community Service Project; Haley Caspersen and Luke Pineda, second place, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making; and Shannon Teri, third place, Principles of Finance.
Students who placed in the top nine and advance include Virginia Howard, Accounting; Lila Cobey and Morgan Rigual, Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making; Chris Hall, Joseph Cherian and Tyler Whitman, Independent Business Plan; Mia McGill and Zakk Davis, Financial Services Team Decision Making; Sarah Marchosky, Hotel and Lodging Management; Abe Rowe, Principles of Marketing; Mac Holland and Grace Marchosky, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making; and Caleb Baer and Caroline Wack, Senior Management Academy
The JMHS DECA chapter also received the Blue Chip Annual Report Trophy and the Region 3 Largest Member Increase Plaque.