LifeCare Medical Transports celebrates 25 years of excellence

LifeCare Medical Transports celebrated its 25th anniversary on March 16, recognizing more than 50 of its employees and volunteers who have made LifeCare what it is today. During the celebration, Gary Snellings, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, presented Kevin Dillard and Dan Wildman with a resolution commending them on their 25 years. Assistant Director of the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services Scott Winston also spoke and congratulated Dillard and Wildman on their achievement.
For 25 years, LifeCare has been recognized for compassionate service and quality care. Life Care was the first commercial ambulance service to receive the Governor’s Award for Outstanding EMS Agency. LifeCare has also received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Safety and Health as well as the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Preparedness and Response. In 2018, LifeCare received the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award.
LifeCare has also been involved in the community, providing services for numerous events, as well as participating in health and educational fairs. In addition to community involvement, LifeCare has also been significantly involved in hurricane relief operations for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Sandy, Harvey, Irma and Michael. Key leadership team members participate in international, national, state and local committees. LifeCare was the first EMS agency in Virginia to develop a hybrid EMT program. LifeCare also participates and helps with the annual National EMS Memorial Service.
LifeCare would like to extend its appreciation and gratitude to more than 500 employees for their hard work and dedication over the last 25 years and looks forward to the next 25 years and the continued growth within the company.