APRIL’S warmer weather means it is a great time to step outside after sunset and see the moon. Here are some facts you should know about our closest celestial neighbor in space:
The moon is about 240,000 miles from Earth. At that distance, it would take about nine years to walk there without breaks, if a sidewalk existed!
At 27 percent of Earth’s diameter, the moon is pretty large for a planet’s natural satellite. The other satellites in our solar system are much smaller in relation to the planets they orbit.
We always see the same side of the moon from Earth because its rotational and orbital periods are the same at 27.3 days.
While it seems very bright in our sky, the moon reflects only 12 percent of the sunlight striking it, similar to the amount of light reflected by old asphalt.
Water does exist on the moon in the form of ice. This may be a huge benefit to future human settlements on the lunar surface.
The moon’s daytime temperatures can reach 253 degrees F, but night temperatures can dip to minus 243 F because the moon has no substantial atmosphere to retain heat.
The moon’s gravity is one-sixth of Earth’s, so if you weigh 180 pounds on Earth, you would weigh 30 pounds on the moon.
Only 12 humans have walked on the moon, and all of them were American.
This July will mark 50 years since humans first walked on the moon with Apollo 11.
The last time humans walked on the moon was in December 1972, during Apollo 17.
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2009, has photographed all Apollo landing sites on the moon.
To see high-resolution photographs of the moon taken by the LRO, visit lunar.gsfc.nasa.gov.
APRIL SKIES
Mars is still visible in the early evening sky after sunset. The thin crescent moon will be below it during Monday evening.
Jupiter and Saturn are best viewed in the early morning sky this month. Jupiter will be near the moon during the morning of the 23rd, while Saturn will be near the moon during the morning of the 25th.