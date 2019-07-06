Photos sought
for regional
history book
The Culpeper Star-Exponent is creating a new community book about the greater Culpeper area. The hardback pictorial book will include images of life in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Orange counties from the mid-1800s to the 1930s.
Community members are encouraged to share photos for this unique project. Photos of street scenes, celebrations, community groups, people, industry, agriculture, businesses, architecture and entertainment are welcome.
All original images will immediately be returned, on the spot, after being scanned. If you bring a flash or thumb drive, digital copies can be made for you.
Members of the public are invited to free, digital scanning sessions on July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Wilderness Branch library in Locust Grove; July 21, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Culpeper County Library; July 22, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Rappahannock County Public Library; July 23, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Foundation; and July 25, 3 to 5 p.m., at the Madison County Historical Society.
To expedite things, please download and fill out a brief submission form before your scanning session. Forms are available online at Culpeper.PictorialBook.com. Please fill out one form for each photo you’d like to submit. The limit is 10 photos per family.
Private collectors interested in participating are invited to call 360-723-5800 to make an appointment.
Get started with Old Rag Master Naturalists
Careto know more about the environment right outside your door? Curious about natural history?
Want to help conserve Virginia’s natural resources? If so, please consider becoming a Master Naturalist. Applications are being accepted now.
The Old Rag Master Naturalists offer a basic training class, limited to 15 people, on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Culpeper on State Route 522.
The training includes, but is not limited to, geology, ecology, weather, entomology, mammalogy, forest management and botany. There is a class fee.
Master Naturalists work on citizen science projects, educational outreach to the community and help with conservation of natural resources and public lands.
The Old Rag chapter is based in the Piedmont area.
The program is supported by Virginia Tech and sponsors involved in conservation and land management.
Interested? Visit oldragmasternaturalists.org, scroll to the bottom and click on the “Become a Master Naturalist” button. Click links for details about classes, and an application form.
Send your completed application to: Old Rag Master Naturalists Application, c/o Dee Dee Lyon, 1266 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Madison, VA 22727 or deedeelyon531@gmail.com.
Library to host small-business seminar
Culpeper’s Small Business Development Center announces that two experts will present a free small-business seminar on Tuesday, July 15, at the Culpeper County Library.
Marci Posey, economic development specialist at the federal Small Business Administration’s Richmond District Office, and David Reardon, a business counselor at the Lord Fairfax SBDC, will present a three-part seminar in the library’s conference room. Their topics will be “SBA Programs Overview,” “Marketing Research and Competitive Analysis” and “Using SBA Lender Match.”
The library is located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701. The seminar will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15. There is no charge for the seminar, but seating is limited.
Sheriff’s Office holds youth sports camp
The Culpeper County Sheriff Office’s Baseball & Soccer Camp will be held from 8 a.m. to noon July 16-18 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School. Check-in is at 7:45 a.m. Sign up at culpepersheriffsoffice.com/youth-sports-camps.
Municipal Band returns to The Paramount
The Charlottesville Municipal Band will perform the second free program of its 97th Season Summer Concert Series at The Paramount Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
This popular event at the historic theater is always well attended, so patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
The performance will include solos by trumpeter Don Brubaker, and vocalist Bob McDonald, with musical renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Star Wars, the Marches,” “Burlesque for Band,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “Broadway Spectacular,” and more.
Before each concert from 7 to 7:25 p.m, there will be a musical instrument petting zoo for children where they can explore the instruments of the band at the foot of the stage.
The Paramount is at 215 East Main St. in Charlottesville.
For more, visit www.theparamount.net or www.cvilleband.org or call 434-979-1333. Follow the band on Facebook @cvilleband or on Twitter at @CvilleMuniBand.
Battlefield tours
at Cedar Mountain
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield for a guided walking tour of the battlefield in Culpeper County on the third Saturday of each month in July, September and October.
The next tour will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Park at the Friends of Cedar Mountain Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road in Rapidan, off U.S. 15 south of Culpeper. A $10 donation is requested.
The summer and fall tours are open to all ages to learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Maj. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks, at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.
Aug. 10-11, 2019, is the annual commemoration of the battle, a free living-history event to which the public is invited.
For more, contact info@friendsofcedarmountain.org or 540/727-8849.
Researching your Virginia roots with Katie Derby
Finding a record about your ancestor is just the beginning. Records and the information they contain should be analyzed with a critical eye.
Questioning, comparing and reasoning will glean more evidence from each source and provide a better understanding of the reliability of information you find.
This is where you put on your detective hat and pull out the magnifying glass to become a genealogy sleuth.
To learn more, sign up for this class in the Culpeper County Library’s Conference Room on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The class is limited to 15 students.
The instructor, Katie Derby, holds a bachelor’s degree in family history/genealogy from Brigham Young University. The past director of the Culpeper Family History Center, she is an adjunct faculty member in the family history/genealogy department at BYU-Idaho. She is also a staff member in the Culpeper County Library’s Information Services Department.
Virginia genealogy sources with Julie Bushong
The class covers early Culpeper County records and how to use them for genealogical research.
Limited to two students each, classes are taught on Thursdays, July 13, and July 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Study Room 2 of the Culpeper County Library.
Julie Bushong, a Culpeper native, has served as the library’s local history specialist for over 20 years. She manages the Local History Room Collection and has enjoyed assisting scores people researching local history and genealogy, searching for their Culpeper ancestors.
Verdun Adventure Bound free concert
On July 20, Verdun Adventure Bound will celebrate Doc Snyder with a Founder’s Day Concert. There will be a meet & greet from 5:30 to 6:30 in the Eagles Nest Conference Center.
From 7 to 9 on, there will be a free concert, thanks to Blue Ridge Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center. Elvis impersonator Randoll Rivers and his band guarantee to keep the celebration rocking. Garnished Affair and Hammerstone Cellars will sell refreshments. Please join us for this special event.
See a service dog training demonstration
Service Dogs of Virginia will host a training demonstration and open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at 218 Albemarle Square in Charlottesville.
Come meet and support service dogs in training. Training demonstration begin promptly at 1 p.m. Afterward, there will be light refreshments.
Questions? Email info@servicedogsva.org or call 434-295-9503. The group’s website is servicedogsva.org.
Club offers free square dance sessions
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free square dance drop-in sessions for beginners.
To learn a few easy steps, come to one or all sessions. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Drop-in dances will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13. Fourteen 14-lesson sessions begin on Sept. 18 and continue on Wednesdays.
Square dancing is a great way to exercise your body and mind. Come join in the fun and make new friends.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road in Locust Grove, VA 22508. For details, visit https://sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home or text/call Dick at 703-298-6254.
Team Jordan
to meet Aug. 10
The next Team Jordan meeting will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Roscoe H. Ford Police Department’s Community Room at 740 Old Brandy Road in Culpeper. There will snacks from Chick-fil-A and Knakal’s Bakery goodies, along with door prizes. Bring a friend, grab your neighbor and join in. Please help make a positive impact in the community.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for free, confidential support, as well as resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.