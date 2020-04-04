GRANT WILL ENHANCE MEDICARE COUNSELING
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging’s Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program has recently been awarded Mary Washington’s Community Benefit Grant. The VICAP program is a state funded program that strives to assist Medicare beneficiaries with better understanding their Medicare options for coverage. This program also assists with billing concerns, Medicare fraud and helping individuals apply for extra help.
This grant will allow the agency to reach more beneficiaries in the Greater Fredericksburg Area and provide them with one-on-one counseling sessions when dealing with Medicare.
Medicare is a federal insurance for individuals who are 65 or older or individuals who have received Social Security disability for at least 24 months. Most individuals don’t know or understand what benefits Medicare is offering them, so the Agency’s VICAP counselors provide a clear and comprehensive explanation as to how Medicare may meet their individual needs.
DINNER DANCE POSTPONED
The Blue Star Mothers have postponed the honoring of the Military Child Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dance to Sept. 12. The event will be held at Ristorante Renato, 411 William St., Fredericksburg. Tickets are $55 per couple, $25 for each additional individual in your couple.
For tickets, mail a check payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; put “Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dinner Dance” in the memo line of the check.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ Care Packaging Program postage. Visit the group on Facebook at Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter 4. For more information, contact Teri Reece at pcpteri.va4@bluestarmothers.us; or Jen Oseteck at Jennifer.osetek@hotmail.com.
TOASTMASTER RECEIVES HIGHEST AWARD
Laurence Thayer, a member of the Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters Club, was awarded the Distinguished Toastmasters Award. The award is Toastmasters’ highest level of educational achievement, and only 1percent of all Toastmasters members ever achieve it.
To qualify for Toastmasters’ highest honor, Thayer completed more than 40 speeches, served in a variety of leadership roles in Toastmasters and completed a high performance leadership project.
Thayer commented, “Toastmasters has helped with several work presentations, and I even earned a teaching credit through my high performance leadership project: Public Speaking Skills for Leaders.”
Thayer is a civilian engineer at Dahlgren, King George. Toastmasters is an educational not-for-profit membership organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
