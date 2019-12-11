Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL WINTER COMMUTING HAZARD FOR THE BALTIMORE / WASHINGTON METRO AREAS FRIDAY MORNING... THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR HAZARDOUS COMMUTING CONDITIONS FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE (A 30 PERCENT CHANCE IN CARROLL COUNTY INCREASING TO 50 PERCENT IN FAUQUIER AND SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES) FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE NORTHERN AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE BALTIMORE / WASHINGTON METRO AREAS, WHICH WOULD RESULT IN AN ICY ACCUMULATION ON AREA ROADS. IF THIS THREAT DOES MATERIALIZE DURING THE FRIDAY MORNING RUSH- HOUR, MANY ROADS COULD QUICKLY TURN ICY. THIS COULD LEAD TO DANGEROUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS, MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS, AND EXTENSIVE DELAYS. IF COMMUTING FRIDAY MORNING, BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS. PLAN AHEAD BY ALLOWING FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME, AND CONSIDER USING PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND TELEWORK OPTIONS. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES ON THIS POTENTIAL WINTER WEATHER EPISODE.