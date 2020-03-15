The following list comprises closed facilities and canceled events. Anyone interested in attending local functions should call ahead or check social media.
Rappahannock Area Family YMCA and its four locations (King George, Caroline, Ron Rosner and Massad) will be officially closed for all operations, effective Monday until March 29. It plans to reopen for business on March 30 for normal hours.
VFW Post 3103 at 2701 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, is closed for the rest of March, and all meetings are cancelled.
Spotsylvania General District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations and Circuit courts, as well as court clerks’ offices, will be closed Monday. All cases will be rescheduled.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library is canceling all programs and meetings effective Monday through March 31.
Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation has canceled programs and sports leagues for the next two weeks. Parks and facilities will remain open.
Caroline County has closed libraries, the county visitor’s center and the DMV Express and Passport Services. All county parks and recreation events and building rentals are canceled until March 27.
Stafford County is postponing or canceling all events and community programs and classes at county facilities through March 31.
Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events cancels all programs when city schools are closed. As a result, all Parks and Rec programs and classes have been canceled until March 29. The Children’s Art Show and youth sports have been postponed until further notice.
Park Day 2020, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
Modlin Center for the Arts in Richmond is canceling all performances through March 30.
Meadow Event Park in Caroline County has canceled all events until March 31, including the planned 50th birthday celebration for Secretariat.
Kings Dominion in Doswell has postponed its opening date to April 4.
The Children’s Museum of Richmond, including the Fredericksburg location, is closed through March 27.
The Fredericksburg Area Museum has closed temporarily.
The Washington Heritage Museums, which includes the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James’ House, will be closed to visitors through March 22.
Westmoreland County Museum will cancel or postpone all events for March.
Historic Jamestowne is closed through March 31.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon is closed through March 31.
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be closed through March 27.
The Library of Congress is canceling all public programs until at least April 1, including film screenings at the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper and Pickford Theater on Capitol Hill and library-sponsored public programs in Washington and Culpeper.
James Madison’s Montpelier will remain closed until further notice.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg has canceled all gatherings larger than two people until the governor lifts the state of emergency. Its March 22 service will be conducted via Zoom.
Fredericksburg United Methodist Church has canceled worship services. Sunday’s service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m.
The 2020 Fredericksburg Home Show, originally scheduled for March 20–22 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, has been canceled.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop is postponing large group classes for March, and possibly into April.
The Maxwell Quartet at Culpeper County High School on March 30 has been canceled.
Stratford Hall in Westmoreland County will be closed to the public through March 29.
The UMW Philharmonic concert with Abigail Rockwell, set for March 21, has been canceled. Refunds will be given upon request after May 1.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio is closed. All public programs are canceled until further notice.
Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery on March 27 has been canceled.
